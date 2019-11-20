March trial set for man accused in death of infant daughter

KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) — A March trial has been scheduled for a western Nebraska man accused of intentional child abuse in the death of his 7-month-old daughter.

Kimball County District Court records say 24-year-old Alexander Romero has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to begin March 2.

The records say the Kimball man gave police two versions of what happened to his daughter in March this year. In one he said she was injured when she fell off a futon. In the second he said he'd been "playfully running" with her when he tripped and fell. He told officers he placed her on the futon when he went to find his phone. He says she then fell.

The records say doctors who examined the girl say her injuries could not have been caused by an accidental fall.