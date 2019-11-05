https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Maryland-State-Police-look-into-stolen-grave-14811737.php
Maryland State Police look into stolen grave markers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police are investigating the theft of 30 American Legion grave markers from a cemetery.
The police say in a news release that the thefts occurred sometime between Saturday and Tuesday morning at the Rosebank Cemetery in Calvert in Cecil County. A caretaker of the cemetery reported the thefts this morning after noticing they were missing from the grave sites.
The markers hold a miniature American flag and mark the graves of U.S. service members.
View Comments