Maryland man pleads guilty to killing stepmother, neighbor

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Rosedale man has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for killing his stepmother and his neighbor after she asked about her whereabouts in 2018.

News outlets report 32-year-old Ryan Michael McGuire admitted in an interview with police that he killed 61-year-old neighbor Cindy Berdina Testerman and his 66-year-old stepmother, Judy Elizabeth Slebzak. He entered his guilty pleas on Monday.

Police and court records indicate McGuire killed Slebzak in May 2018, then took her vehicle and sold some of her belongings to help pay for drugs. Prosecutors also think McGuire killed Testerman several weeks later because she kept asking questions about her missing friend.

Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger's office is recommending two life sentences for McGuire, whose sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.