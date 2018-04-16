Massachusetts man charged in death of estranged girlfriend

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is facing a murder charge in the death last week of his estranged girlfriend.

The Berkshire district attorney's office says 32-year-old Michael Boulais, of Hinsdale, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Central Berkshire District Court.

He is charged in the death of 24-year-old Kassedi Clark, who was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on Boulais' property on Friday morning. An autopsy determined that the death was a homicide.

State child welfare authorities were called to the scene to assist children who lived at the site.

Boulais is being held without the right to bail pending arraignment and it was unclear if he had hired a lawyer.