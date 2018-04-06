Massachusetts man convicted of killing, dismembering brother

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been convicted of killing and dismembering his estranged brother, whose body was found in a Cold War-era bomb shelter.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 68-year-old Michael Dowjat, of Holden, was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder in the 2014 death of 59-year-old David Alan.

Alan's body was found inside the basement bomb shelter at his Rutland home. Prosecutors say he had been stabbed dozens of times, and his head, arms and legs were severed.

Dowjat took the stand in his own defense to say the killing was in self-defense. He said he had not talked to his brother since 1988 and went to his home "to get some level of linkage back." He said Alan started punching him.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 10.