Massage therapist takes plea deal in sex assault case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 63-year-old massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting at least 19 women has taken a plea deal in Omaha.

Douglas County District Court records say Melvin Buffington Jr. pleaded no contest last week to two counts of felony attempted sexual assault. Prosecutors dropped 21 other charges — most of them misdemeanors. He faces up to 40 years in prison at his sentencing May 14.

Authorities say Buffington started working at Oasis Massage & Spa in August 2016. Women eventually began talking to police and the spa about Buffington inappropriately touching them or making suggestive moves with his body. At least one woman sued the spa.

Police say the spa cooperated with investigators.