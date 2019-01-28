Mayor: Los Angeles crime down in every major category

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crime is down in every category in Los Angeles and homicides are at their second lowest in more than 50 years, the city's mayor and police chief announced Monday.

At 259, homicides in the nation's second-largest city fell 8.2 percent in 2018, while rapes were down 12.4 percent, gang crimes decreased by 8 percent and property crime went down 2 percent, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Additionally, homicides were at their second lowest in 52 years, said Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore, who became chief last year.

"This is one of the safest times to live in Los Angeles in all of our history," Moore said.

In 1992, when murders peaked in Los Angeles during the crack cocaine epidemic, there were 1,092 homicides.

He also pointed out that the 1,008 shooting victims in 2018 were 48 fewer than 2017, 169 fewer from 2016 and 900 fewer than in 2007.

The mayor credited an increased diversity of officers, more street patrols and gang intervention.

Moore emphasized the continued need for gang intervention, pointing out that 50 percent of all homicides in Los Angeles are gang-related. It's "still too high," he said.

Garcetti said the drop in crime is incredible considering Los Angeles' continuously growing population. Garcetti also pointed out that some of the other largest cities in the U.S. — New York, Chicago, Houston and Philadelphia — saw more homicides than Los Angeles.

New York had 289, Chicago had more than 530, Houston had at least 279, and Philadelphia more than 350, he said.