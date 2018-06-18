Medford man legally justified in shooting near Bend hotel

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man who shot and wounded another man in Central Oregon last month has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says 39-year-old Robert Garris of Medford opened fire after the victim pulled a switchblade and extended the knife. He says Garris yelled at the man to drop the knife before firing seven times.

The DA says Garris is a heavy equipment operator who was staying at a Days Inn while working on a construction project.

He had complained to hotel staff about people on the property he considered shady, and the violence occurred when he decided to take matters into his own hands and confront them.

Though he didn't charge him with a crime, Hummel said Garris was foolish to initiate the confrontation.