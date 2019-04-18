Medical Examiner: Deputy, suspect died of gunshot wounds

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office says a Washington state sheriff's deputy killed after responding to a call about a disabled motorhome died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The medical examiner's office said Wednesday that 29-year-old Deputy Justin DeRosier's manner of death was homicide.

Authorities say Brian Butts fatally shot DeRosier Saturday night in the southwestern Washington town of Kalama. Butts was shot to death by law enforcement Sunday following a manhunt. The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office said Wednesday that Butts died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Butts was last known to be living in Longview and the motorhome was registered to his mother in Columbia County, Oregon.