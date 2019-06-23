Memorial service Thursday for slain Sacramento officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Memorial services for a Sacramento police officer shot and killed in the line of duty will be held Thursday.

Sacramento police say that Officer Tara O'Sullivan will be honored at the Bayside Church's Adventure Campus in Roseville, California.

Police say O'Sullivan was fatally shot during a domestic violence call Wednesday night.

The suspected gunman, Adel Sambrano Ramos, is due in court Monday.

Authorities say Ramos opened fire as O'Sullivan and other officers helped an unidentified woman pack her belongings from the garage of a North Sacramento home.

Police say Ramos was heavily armed and fired dozens of times at officers over an hours-long standoff.

Public defender Norm Dawson has declined to comment on behalf of Ramos until he has more details about the case.