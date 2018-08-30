Merchants to pay damages in counterfeit UA merchandise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered more than 40 online merchants to each pay $200,000 in damages in a University of Arkansas System lawsuit alleging the sale of counterfeit Razorback merchandise.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that judge Gary Feinerman signed an order Wednesday listing 43 defaulting defendants who didn't answer the lawsuit or appear "in any way." The order states the defendants are liable for "willful federal trademark infringement" that caused $8.6 million in damages.

The university filed the lawsuit in June identifying merchants by their online presence, many selling items through large online marketplace websites. The lawsuit says the defendants are based outside the U.S.

Feinerman ruled that companies must release any money held in e-commerce accounts within 10 days of receiving his order. Such accounts include Amazon and PayPal.

