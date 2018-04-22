Mesa police say officer shot man who blocked patrol car

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say they're investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left an unarmed man hospitalized in serious condition.

They say the incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The officer was in a fully marked patrol vehicle when police say a man ran into the street blocking the officer's vehicle.

The officer came to a stop as the man approached the driver side of the patrol car.

Police say the officer got out of the vehicle and told the man to get out of the street.

The man ignored the commands and aggressively approached the officer, who fired his gun.

Police say the man was taken to a Mesa hospital.

The names of the wounded man and the police officer involved haven't been released.