Mexico City assesses damage after violent feminist protest

Two women assault a commuter, one spraying him in the face with paint another kicking him, at a bus station, during a protest sparked by a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers, in Mexico City, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. On Friday, hundreds of women demonstrated largely peacefully in downtown Mexico City with pink spray paint and smoke. But some protesters trashed the nearby bus station. This week, an auxiliary policeman was held for trial on charges he raped a young female employee at a city museum.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Workers have thrown up a wooden wall around Mexico City's iconic Angel of Independence monument after feminists defaced it with graffiti during a violent protest over a string of alleged rapes by police.

The deputy director of artistic patrimony at the National Fine Arts Institute said at the base of the statue Saturday that officials are assessing the damage to the Angel and other points in the capital that protesters attacked Friday night.

Protests erupted this week over a perception that city officials were not adequately investigating the rape accusations. Both victims were teenagers.

On Friday, protesters wrote phrases like "They don't take care of us" in spray paint across the base of the monument, and trashed a major bus station.