Mexico sees 16 percent rise in murders in 1st half of 2018

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Homicides in Mexico have risen 16 percent in the first half of 2018, as the country again breaks its records for violence.

The Interior Department said over the weekend there were 15,973 homicides in the first six months of the year, compared to 13,751 killings in the same period of 2017.

The number is the highest since comparable records began being kept in 1997, including the peak year of Mexico's drug war in 2011.

At current levels, the department's measure would put yearly national homicides at 22 per 100,000 population. By comparison, New York City last year had a homicide rate of 4 per 100,000, while Baltimore had 56 per 100,000.