Michigan Senate panel requires coaches report sexual abuse

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Senate committee has added coaches to the list of people who must report child abuse, the latest turn in a batch of bills spurred by the Larry Nassar scandal.

The committee on Wednesday unanimously approved 24 bills to change how Michigan prosecutes and reports sexual assault. The next stop is the Senate floor.

The legislation sailed through the House in May but was criticized by some senators. The House version had removed coaches from the list of mandatory reporters.

Coaches have been added. A lawmaker says coaches had ignored warnings about Nassar's assaults when he worked as a sports doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.