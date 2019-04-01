Michigan State magazine publishes spiked Nassar content

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Stories about the Larry Nassar scandal have been published in a magazine for Michigan State University alumni, months after campus officials spiked the content.

Spartan magazine editor Paula Davenport says alumni asked the university to publish the "teal issue," a reference to the color of a ribbon commonly worn to support Nassar's sexual assault victims. Excerpts appear in this year's spring edition .

Davenport says, "It is never too late to do the right thing."

Last summer's issue featured a four-page Q&A with John Engler, who was serving as interim president. The magazine made references to the university making progress under Engler's leadership. At the time, university spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said the magazine was trying to strike the right balance .

Engler was forced out as president in January.