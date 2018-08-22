Michigan man wants apology after sex assault charges cleared

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who was cleared of sexual assault charges after spending five months in jail says he hasn't received an apology from police or prosecutors.

Xavier Jujuan Davis had been arrested in connection to a December sexual assault in Grand Rapids. Davis was cleared of the charges in July after DNA tests from the Michigan State Police lab showed that he didn't match the DNA found at the crime scene.

Davis tells WOOD-TV that he wants the prosecutor's office to admit that they were wrong.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says he stands behind his decision to prosecute. He says investigators had the evidence needed to move forward with the arrest and prosecution, including photo identification from the accuser.

___

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com