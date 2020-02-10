Michigan police fatally shoot man who stabbed police dog

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A man who stabbed a Michigan police dog in the head during a hostage situation was fatally shot by officers inside a home, police said.

Sunday morning’s shooting came after Saginaw officers were called to a home in the mid-Michigan city after a domestic disturbance had turned into a hostage situation, said police Chief Robert Ruth.

About 15 to 20 minutes after arriving, officers rescued a male hostage from the home, he said. The suspect, who was armed with a knife, then stabbed a police dog in the head inside the house, prompting officers to fire on the 48-year-old suspect, killing him.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, said Lt. Jim Lang of Michigan State Police, which is investigating the police shooting.

The man's name had not been released as of Monday morning.

The police dog, Deebo, was rushed to a local veterinary hospital and was expected to survive, Ruth said. He called for "thoughts and prayers" for the German Shepherd, which is trained in tracking and sniffing out narcotics.

“We would like everybody to give your thoughts and prayers to Deebo so that he has hopefully a good safe recovery in the future from his injuries,” Ruth said.