Milwaukee man arrested in killing of 6-month-old boy

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a Milwaukee man has been arrested in the killing of a 6-month-old boy.

Twenty-six-year-old Devante Randall is facing several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide. A criminal complaint says the infant was pronounced dead Thursday from massive brain injuries.

The complaint says the injuries are consistent with the type force seen when a child is "violently shaken, slammed, and/or thrown."

Randall has a history of domestic abuse and violence and was being sought by police for a child abuse case from December. Authorities say he was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a citizen recognized him and called police.

It wasn't clear if Randall has an attorney.