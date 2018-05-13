Milwaukee police investigating 2 shootings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Authorities say the Saturday afternoon shooting appears to involve a drug transaction. Officials say a 32-year-old man died at the scene, while two 20-year-old men received non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Milwaukee police are also investigating a separate Saturday shooting in which a 29-year-old man was seriously wounded. Authorities say it may have stemmed from an argument between two parties.