Minneapolis police investigate south side homicide
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say a man found dead on the south side may have been shot.
Police spokesman John Elder says the victim was found on a sidewalk about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators canvassed the area, interviewed some people, but have not made an arrest.
