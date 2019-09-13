Minnesota man sentenced to 28 years for child pornography

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison for producing child pornography.

The U.S. attorney's office says 37-year-old Nicholas Campbell, of Otsego, produced sexually explicit images and videos of two minors. He admitted in court documents that he engaged in a pattern of prohibited sexual conduct with the minors.

Campbell pleaded guilty in April to one count of production of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Susan Nelson ordered Campbell to serve a 28-year prison term, to be followed by 25 years of supervised release.