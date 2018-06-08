Minot woman sentenced for stalking ex-husband's girlfriend

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot woman has been sentenced to serve six months in jail and three years on supervised probation for stalking her ex-husband's girlfriend last year.

The Minot Daily News reports 49-year-old Kathy Schuler also was ordered to have a mental health evaluation and to have no contact with the woman.

Schuler was accused of creating fake and disparaging online profiles of the woman, using photos lifted from her Facebook page.

Schuler's defense lawyer had previously tried to argue that her actions were protected free speech, but a judge rejected that argument.

Schuler on Wednesday entered an Alford plea to a felony stalking charge under a deal with prosecutors. That means she doesn't admit wrongdoing but acknowledges there's enough evidence for a conviction. The court treats it like a guilty plea.

