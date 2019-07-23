Missing North Carolina swimmer found dead near beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina sheriff's officials say they've found the body of the missing college student last seen swimming near Wrightsville Beach.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday afternoon that 21-year-old Ian William Malson had been found dead in waters near the beach.

Rescue teams had been looking for Malson since Saturday, when he disappeared while swimming with friends near Palm Tree Island. The U.S. Coast Guard says Malson's friends realized he didn't make it back to the boat and called for help.

News outlets report the two-day search included Coast Guard boats and a helicopter from New Hanover County.

East Carolina University confirmed that Malson was enrolled at the school as a construction management major.

No cause of death has been released and the sheriff's office says they're investigating.