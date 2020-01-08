Missing SC woman's remains found

UNION, S.C. (AP) — The remains of a woman reported missing from South Carolina have been found, authorities said.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor told WJCL-TV that DNA testing by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division positively identified the human remains as those of Jessica Nichole Ashmore, 34.

Ashmore had been missing since May 25. Her family said she was last seen walking away from their home on May 19. Her remains were found on Dec. 16, Taylor said.

At first, Taylor said there was very little evidence leading to Ashmore's whereabouts.

“Throughout this investigation, we have been fortunate enough to reveal both circumstantial, as well as physical, evidence. We have called upon the assistance from specific and scientific professionals to assist in all aspects surrounding this case. The only thing this does for this case is put an identity on the remains,” he said.

According to officials, the case continues to be actively investigated by the sheriff's and coroner's offices, SLED and the FBI. Officials with the sheriff and the coroner's offices said the investigation is “criminally suspicious.”