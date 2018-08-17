Missing Warren man found

WARREN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say they have found a missing Warren man.

Police found 55-year-old Neil Denis on Thursday afternoon walking on North Branch Road several miles from where his truck was found in Ripton.

He was taken to Porter Hospital in Middlebury for evaluation.

Police had been looking for him since Wednesday when they said his vehicle was found abandoned in Ripton and there were signs of a possible burglary at his home.

Police say the investigation is continuing, but the case does not appear to be suspicious at this time.