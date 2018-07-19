Missing police car used to transport Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a patrol car that an officer reported stolen after a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip was found at a hospital and likely used to rush victims to help.

Police body camera videos released Wednesday included a clip of an officer reporting that his vehicle was "stolen during the event" with two shotguns still inside.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the pickup truck recovered at the hospital with its keys and some weapons inside.

Rivera says police don't know if an officer or member of the public took the truck. He says it was not considered stolen because it was used to try to save lives during an emergency.

Las Vegas police did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com