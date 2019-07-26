Mississippi judge rules animal cruelty raid unconstitutional

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A judge in Mississippi has ruled sheriff's officials acted unconstitutionally by removing five household pets from a home containing more than 100 animals.

The U.S. Humane Society said in a release last year the Jones County Sheriff's Office seized 55 dogs and 34 cats from David and Mary Ellen Senne's property during an animal cruelty call. Among them were five of the couple's pets.

Judge Dal Williamson recently ruled the Sennes were misled when the five pets were taken.

Court records show a humane society representative told a relative the five pets didn't have to be surrendered with the others, but officers apparently removed them.

The court denied reconsideration motions by Sheriff Alex Hodge and the humane society.

News outlets report the case will move to trial.