Mississippi man arrested for arson at apartment complex

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is facing two counts of first-degree arson for allegedly starting two fires at a closed apartment complex in Vicksburg.

Authorities say 45-year-old Larry Jack Shoops, of Vicksburg, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of starting fires Tuesday at the Confederate Ridge Apartments, burning down the lower pool house and attempting to burn down another building.

Shoops was to appear Friday for a bond hearing. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

If convicted, Shoops faces five to 20 years in prison on each charge.