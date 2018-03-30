Mississippi minister jailed on charges of sex with girls

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Methodist minister is jailed in Mississippi after being arrested on charges that he had sex with two girls between the ages of 14 and 16.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace tells local media that deputies arrested the Rev. Troy Anthony Piccaluga at his home in Redwood on Thursday.

The 48-year-old Piccaluga, who pastors United Methodist churches in Eagle Lake and Redwood, was charged Friday with two counts of statutory rape and one count of sexual battery.

It's unclear if Piccaluga has a lawyer to speak for him. He remains jailed in Vicksburg after a judge denied bail at a Friday hearing.

Pace says contact took place between January and March in Warren County, but won't say where. He says deputies continue investigating after searching Piccaluga's home Thursday.