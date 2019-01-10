Mississippi official accuses city mayor of assault, threats

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — An alderman of a Mississippi city says the city's mayor assaulted and threated him during an executive session meeting.

WLOX-TV reported Wednesday that Moss Point Alderman Ennit Morris filed a $500,000 tort claim last month against Mayor Mario King. The claim says King ordered a police officer to arrest Morris at a December meeting, and the officer grabbed Morris as if to remove him from the room.

It says the Board of Aldermen's attorney then ordered the officer to release Morris and told the mayor he couldn't order the officer to arrest Morris. The mayor says Morris was interrupting the session and declined to leave voluntarily, so he asked an officer to remove Morris. He says Morris threatened to sue and the board lawyer stopped his removal.

