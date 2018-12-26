Mississippi police look for Christmas Eve shooting suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi's capital city are looking for a suspect in a Christmas Eve shooting death.

Jackson police told news outlets the shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. Monday at a hair studio. Officers responding to the reported shooting found 35-year-old Richard Helom Jr. dead at the shop.

Witnesses told investigators the shooting followed an argument between Helom and a man known only as "Red."

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a car.

No arrests have been made.