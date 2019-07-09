Mississippi woman convicted of tax crimes is out prison

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman convicted of tax crimes is out of federal prison.

The Hattiesburg American reports 64-year-old Linda Bolton was released July 3 from a medium-security facility in Aliceville, Alabama.

She was convicted in September 2016 of five counts of filing a false tax report and found not guilty on a tax evasion charge. The jury could not agree on four other tax charges. She received a 2½ year sentence in March 2017.

She and her husband, former Forrest County chief deputy Charles Bolton, owned a sports bar and liquor store in Hattiesburg. They were accused of cashing checks purportedly issued for liquor, wine and catering services to keep the money from being listed on business bank statements.

Charles Bolton was also convicted of tax crimes and remains in prison.

