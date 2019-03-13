Missouri legislative aide arrested after gun dropped in bar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jefferson City police say a top aide to a Missouri state senator was arrested after his loaded gun fell to the ground during a bar fight.

Cole County officials say 45-year-old Jared Brown, of Malden, was booked into jail after the fight early Thursday at a downtown Jefferson City bar. Brown works for Sen. Justin Brown, a Republican representing Phelps County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports on the same night, two Missouri House members were involved in an incident at a different bar that left one of them with a black eye.

The events occurred hours after a House committee heard debate on legislation that would allow concealed weapons in public places that currently ban guns.

A message left Wednesday with Brown's office in Jefferson City was not immediately returned.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com