Missouri man who was shot by police facing criminal charges

CLEVER, Mo. (AP) — A man who was shot last week by a Clever police officer has been charged after authorities said he pointed a gun at the officer before the shooting.

Cliff Meny, 48, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the Jan. 18 confrontation in Clever, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

One of Meny's relatives called police to report he was drunk and combative and a short time later Meny called 911 and said he had a gun and needed law enforcement, according to a probable cause statement.

When Clever officer Logan High responded, Meny was outside with a gun. He ignored the officer's commands to drop the weapon, according to the statement, and eventually raised the gun toward High “in a shooting position."

High fired several shots and hit Meny in the side, the statement says. Meny remained hospitalized Friday.

Meny's attorney, Donavan Dobbs, said he was still gathering information but planned to ask that Meny be released on bond. Christian County prosecutors are asking the Meny be held without bond when he is healthy enough to be jailed.