Missouri woman who reported shooting charged with murder

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — A 30-year-old northeast Missouri woman who called police to report an accidental shooting is now charged in her boyfriend's death.

Crystal Denson, of House Springs, was charged Monday with murder in the shooting death of 49-year-old Robert Williams.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said Denson called police early Sunday to report an accidental shooting but fled the home by the time police arrived.

Williams was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Denson is being held Monday in the Jefferson County Jail on $500,000 bail. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

