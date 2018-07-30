Mistrial declared for Alabama teen accused of murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A mistrial has been declared in the case of an Alabama teen accused of slaying a man in 2017.

Al.com reports the murder trial of 19-year-old Janorris Johnson ended Friday. The report doesn't explain why Judge Michael Streety declared a mistrial.

Birmingham Police have said officers found 34-year-old Joseph Smith with multiple gunshot wounds in May 2017 outside a home he and others had been gambling and drinking. Sgt. Bryan Shelton said a fight began and Smith was shot.

Defense attorney Emory Anthony said Johnson "is saddened by the death of Mr. Smith but he was defending himself."

A new trial date has not been set yet.

