Mom: Man charged in Oklahoma killings 'didn't know anything'





Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 In this photo provided by the Harvey County Kansas Sheriff's Office, Ronnie Busick is pictured in a booking photo in Newton, Kansas. (Harvey County Kansas Sheriff's Office via AP) Photo: AP Image 2 of 2 Ronnie Dean Busick arrives at the Craig County Jail in Vinita, Okla., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (Sheila Stogsdill /Tulsa World via AP) Photo: Sheila Stogsdill, AP

VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A woman says the man charged in the 1999 deaths of an Oklahoma couple and the disappearance of her teenage daughter and a friend "didn't know anything" about where the missing girls are.

Lorene Bible questioned 66-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick Thursday at the Craig County jail. Busick was charged Monday with four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Danny and Kathy Freeman, their daughter Ashley Freeman and Bible's daughter, Lauria.

Danny and Kathy Freeman were shot in the head and their bodies were left in their burning home in northeastern Oklahoma, near the Kansas border. Investigators believe the teens were killed later, but their bodies haven't been found.

The Tulsa World reports Bible told Busick she was speaking to him to find her daughter, not to attack him.