Mom accused of killing child dies from self-inflicted wounds

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman accused of fatally stabbing her 3-year-old son has died from self-inflicted wounds, authorities said.

Melani Sue Brown, 38, died Tuesday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville after stabbing herself in the neck and chest last week, news outlets reported.

Lenoir City police said they were called to Brown's house Wednesday after Brown's mother found 3-year-old King Brown on the ground bleeding. Melani Brown's mother told authorities she came over because she was concerned about the child and her daughter.

She told authorities she started giving King CPR when Melani Brown began stabbing herself. When authorities arrived, Melani and King Brown were unconscious.

Melani Brown was hospitalized. King Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Loudon County grand jury indicted Melani Brown on several charges Friday including premeditated first-degree murder. Brown died from her wounds Tuesday, Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson confirmed.

"May King Brown now rest in peace," Johnson posted on Facebook.