Mom arrested after allegedly drowning 2-year-old daughter

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 35-year-old Northern California mother was arrested for allegedly drowning her young daughter in a bathtub.

The East Bay Times reports Gilroy police officers were called Sunday by a woman who said she had drowned her 2-year-old daughter.

The Gilroy Police Department says officers found the girl in a bathtub and rushed her to a hospital, where she died. Police said her identity is being withheld until family members are contacted.

It says the girl's mother, identified as Marcie Montelongo, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose on a murder charge. She is being held without bail.

It was not immediately known if she has an attorney.