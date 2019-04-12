Mom arrested in shooting death of Indianapolis 8-year-old

(Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have arrested the mother of an 8-year-old girl who died after her father brought her to an Indianapolis fire station with a gunshot wound.

Police said Friday that 38-year-old Tiffany White is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. She's being held in the Marion County Jail.

Police say Kendrielle Brye died March 24 in an Indianapolis hospital. They say the girl did not shoot herself.

Police also say they're still seeking the girl's 40-year-old father for questioning about the shooting.