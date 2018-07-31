Mom convicted of child endangerment in daughter's death

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa woman who authorities say gave unprescribed antidepressants to her 8-year-old daughter has been found guilty of child endangerment causing death.

A judge who handed down his verdict Monday to Misty Frazier, of Glenwood, found her not guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter or of a prescription drug violation. Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Prosecutors say an autopsy showed the girl, Kathleen Tafta, died in October 2016 of an overdose of the antidepressant amitriptyline, commonly sold under the brand name Elavil.

Police say the child did not have a prescription for that medication.