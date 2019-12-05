Mom who drove over flooded bridge charged with murder

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have filed a murder charge against a Kentucky mother who they say had meth and marijuana in her system when she drove over a flooded bridge and her toddler died.

News outlets report Alexandra Richardson, 28, was arrested Wednesday at the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office. She also faces charges of wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.

Richardson's arrest warrant says she was intoxicated Monday evening when she drove around a “Road Closed” sign and into a flooded creek with two children in the vehicle.

Officials say the vehicle sank and that Richardson made it out of the water with her 7-year-old son but lost track of his 1-year-old brother. Emergency crews found the child and took him to a hospital, but he died the next day.

Authorities say after interviewing Richardson, they obtained a search warrant for her medical records, which showed she meth and marijuana in her blood while she was being treated at the hospital.

Richardson is being held at the Hart County jail. Online records don't indicate whether she has an attorney.