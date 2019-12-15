Montana boy found safe after kidnapping during car theft

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 7-year-old Montana boy was safely returned to his family after being kidnapped during a car theft, authorities said.

The boy was in a car taken from a Burger King in Billings around 6 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

The boy was located unharmed after he was let out of the car shortly after the theft, police said.

Officers located and chased the car in the area of a park but no arrests were made, authorities said.

The case is still under investigation.