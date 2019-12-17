Montana driver charged in crash killing cyclist

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Montana man with felony vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol after he was accused of fatally hitting a cyclist with his car over the weekend.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Monday that 27-year-old Chad Alexander Basaites was charged Monday.

Basaites reported to Bozeman police Saturday that he hit Alexa Jane Dzintars, authorities said. A nearby officer responded and performed CPR until she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Basaites was drinking at a company Christmas party before the incident and he was driving up to 10 mph (16 kph) over the speed limit when he hit her, he said.

She appeared in his driving lane with no lights on her bike, Basaites said.

An officer performed a sobriety test and determined he was under the influence of alcohol before he was arrested, authorities said.

His attorney Todd Whipple asked that bail be set at $5,000.

Basaites could face up to a $50,000 fine and up to 30 years in prison if convicted.