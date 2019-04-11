Montana man charged in crash that killed teen

TIOGA, N.D. (AP) — A Montana man is charged with vehicular homicide in a traffic crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and injured another teen in North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Samuel Hamilton, of Belgrade, Montana, failed to stop at an intersection south of Tioga Saturday night and struck the teens' vehicle. A 16-year-old passenger, Alexis Meduna, of Williston, was killed. The driver, 16-year-old Hayden Williams, was injured.

The Bismarck Tribune says Hamilton has been charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide. He's being held in the Williams County Correctional Center in Williston on $1 million cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month. It was not clear if Hamilton has hired an attorney to speak on his behalf.

