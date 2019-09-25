Montana man pleads guilty to beating death of woman at home

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has pleaded guilty to the beating death of a woman who allowed him to stay in a room attached to her home.

The Montana Standard reports 54-year-old Troy Douglas Johnson pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide in the May 2018 death of 64-year-old Shelley Schafer.

In exchange for the plea Wednesday prosecutors dropped four felony charges including theft and burglary.

Authorities say a neighbor reported hearing a "ruckus" coming from Schafer's home in Anaconda and her body was discovered the next day with lacerations and blunt-force trauma.

Authorities say Johnson told his ex-wife he hit Schafer with a bar before taking credit cards, money and jewelry from the house and stealing her car.

Prosecutors say Johnson was on probation when Schafer allowed him to stay at the property.

