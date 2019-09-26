Montana man sentenced after pleading guilty to raping teen

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has sentenced a Billings man to the Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to raping a teenager.

The Billings Gazette reported Wednesday that 26-year-old Colten Edwards was sentenced to five years with the department followed by 20 years of supervision.

Court authorities say the department sentence means Edwards could be placed in any department setting, from prison to community supervision.

A defense attorney says he requested a shorter five to 10 years of supervision after the five years with the department.

Authorities say Edwards pleaded guilty in May to sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault against a 14-year-old teen when he was 24 years old.

Authorities say Edwards was designated a level one sexual offender. He had no criminal record.

