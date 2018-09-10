Montana sheriff charged with evidence tampering, perjury

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A southwestern Montana sheriff is charged with evidence tampering and perjury in a case that led to a meth trafficking conviction.

State prosecutors say Madison County Sheriff Roger Thompson didn't log drug evidence taken from a confidential informant before a controlled drug buy in June 2017 and signed an affidavit seeking a search warrant for the seller's house in which he said no drugs were found on the informant prior to the buy.

A deputy told investigators he photographed the evidence, including meth found on the informant, and gave it to Sheriff Thompson. Investigators could not locate the items in the evidence locker.

The charges were filed Sept. 6. District Judge Kathy Seeley ordered Thompson to make an initial court appearance on Oct. 1.

Thompson was not at work on Monday and did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

