More Hawaii wind farm protesters arrested

KAHUKU, Hawaii (AP) — More protesters opposed to a wind farm on Oahu's North Shore have been arrested.

Dozens of protesters trying to block equipment from getting to the construction site were arrested Sunday night and Monday morning.

Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports three wind turbine blades as long as jumbo jet wings were delivered to the Kahuku site Monday after 13 demonstrators were arrested at the entryway to the property.

Hawaii News Now reports police on Sunday night arrested 26 people when protesters plastic-tied and duct-taped themselves together in west Oahu, where the equipment convoy departed from.

Last week, 55 protesters were arrested during another equipment convoy.

Opponents say the turbines pose health risks and are noisy. Some say they're inspired by protests to block a giant telescope on the Big Island.